Atharvaa plays a Special Task Force Officer in 'Navarasa'

In Navarasa, Atharvaa plays an inexperienced and nervous Special Task Force Officer named Vetrin in Sarjun KM's portion Thunintha Pin.

Talking about his role in Thunintha Pin, Atharvaa says "When Sarjun first told me about the script, I was eager to see which emotion he was going to discuss. My feeling was heightened when he said the film would be about courage. I was told that I would be playing a Special Task Force officer. Although my mind saw macho uniforms and a swaggering vibe, after reading the script it was a very different experience. Overall, it was a wonderful experience working with Sarjun and portraying Vetri".