Atharvaa, Rajkiran, and Radhika join hands for a biggie!

Lyca Productions is bankrolling a biggie with young actor Atharvaa of Paradesi and Imaikaa Nodigal fame. Sarkunam, who made films like Kalavani and Vaagai Sooda Vaa fame is directing this rural action entertainer.
The yet-untitled film has an ensemble of actors including the two veterans Radhika and Rajkiran. Studio 9 Suresh, who acted as a villain in films like Tharai Thappattai and Marudhu is also playing a pivotal role in the film along with Singam Puli, Kannada actor Ravi Khale, Sathru Bala Saravanan, Raj Ayyappa, and G.M. Kumar.
Ghibran is composing the music for the film, Lokanathan of Ustad Hotel fame is cranking the camera, and Silva will be taking care of the stunts.
The film will be shot in Thiruvaiyaru and surrounding locales.