Atharvaa, Rajkiran, and Radhika join hands for a biggie!

Lyca Productions is bankrolling a biggie with young actor Atharvaa of Paradesi and Imaikaa Nodigal fame. Sarkunam, who made films like Kalavani and Vaagai Sooda Vaa fame is directing this rural action entertainer.

The yet-untitled film has an ensemble of actors including the two veterans Radhika and Rajkiran. Studio 9 Suresh, who acted as a villain in films like Tharai Thappattai and Marudhu is also playing a pivotal role in the film along with Singam Puli, Kannada actor Ravi Khale, Sathru Bala Saravanan, Raj Ayyappa, and G.M. Kumar.