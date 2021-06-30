Atharvaa to play the lead in the 'Anjaam Pathiraa' remake!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Atharvaa is likely to play the lead in the Tamil remake of the critically and commercially acclaimed Malayalam film Anjaam Pathiraa .

Earlier, Kaithi actor Arjun Das had announced that he is all set to act in popular Malayalam producer and director Anwar Rasheed's debut Tamil film and the script has been penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, writer of director of Anjaam Pathira.