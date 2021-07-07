Atharvaa walks out of 'Anjaam Pathiraa' remake, to join hands with Sarkunam!

Sources in the industry tell us that Atharvaa has walked out of the Tamil remake of the hit Malayalam film Anjaam Pathiraa. We hear that Atharvaa is unhappy with the production house and the recent developments with the cast and crew, so he opted out of the remake.

Now, we get to know that Atharvaa is planning to join hands with Sarkunam. Atharvaa had earlier worked with Sarkunam in Chandi Veeran.