Atharvaa's 'Kuruthi Aattam' to release on Dec 24!

Actor Atharvaa's long-delayed action drama Kuruthi Aattam is all set to release on December 24. Produced by T Muruganandham of Rockfort Entertainment, Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakkal fame is directing the film.

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Atharvaa's pair in the film while Radhika and Radha Ravi are playing pivotal characters. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film and his background score is said to be one of the key highlights of the film.