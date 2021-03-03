Atharvaa's 'Minnal Veeran' with 'Maragadha Naanayam' director takes off!

Atharvaa was supposed to join hands with Maragadha Naanayam director ARK Saravanan for a film titled Minnal Veeran to be produced by Mathiyalagan's Etcetera Entertainment. But due to the financial setback of the producer, now both Atharvaa and Saravanan are working together on the same film but Sathya Jyothi Films is said to be bankrolling the film.

Though Maragadha Naanayam was a huge hit, Saravanan waited for Atharvaa and Mathiayalagan but as there is no proper fund source from the production house, the project has changed hands.

An official announcement on this new film will be out very soon, says a source close to the development. Atharvaa also has Thalli Pogathey with Kannan and Kuruthi Aattam with Sri Ganesh in the pipeline.