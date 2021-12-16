Atharvaa's next with Sam Anton titled Trigger!

After delivering a decent hit 100, Atharvaa and director Sam Anton have come together for a new cop-action thriller Trigger. Produced by Promodh Films of Maara fame, Arun Pandian plays Atharvaa's dad in the film and veteran actress Seetha plays the Paradesi actor's mom.

Sources say that Arun plays a retired cop in the action-packed film. Tanya Ravichandran plays Atharvaa's pair while Krishna, Munishkanth, Anbudhasan, and Vinodhini are playing pivotal characters.