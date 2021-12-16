Atharvaa's next with Sam Anton titled 'Trigger'!

After delivering a decent hit 100 , Atharvaa and director Sam Anton have come together for a new cop-action thriller Trigger . Produced by Promodh Films of Maara fame, Arun Pandian plays Atharvaa's dad in the film and veteran actress Seetha plays the Paradesi actor's mom.

Sources say that Arun plays a retired cop in the action-packed film. Tanya Ravichandran plays Atharvaa's pair while Krishna, Munishkanth, Anbudhasan, and Vinodhini are playing pivotal characters.

Ghibran is composing the music for Trigger, Krishnan Vasant cranks the camera, Ruben is taking care of the cuts, and Dhilib Subbarayan is choreographing the action sequences.

The makers are planning to release the film in the first half of 2022. Sources say that the makers have almost completed the major scenes and only a few minor works are left.