Atharvaa's younger brother Akash to be launched by Vishnuvardhan?

The hot buzz in the Tamil media house is that Atharvaa's younger brother Akash is likely to be launched as a hero by director Vishnuvaradhan of Billa and Arrambam fame. It's with mentioning here that Akash married Sneha Britto, daughter of Xavier Britto, the producer of Thalapathy Vijay's Master.

Sources say that Britto's family and Sneha want Akash to be launched as a hero so, they have been listening to several scripts and finally locked the one narrated by Vishnuvardhan.

For the unversed, Akash and Atharvaa are the sons of the popular actor Murali who is known for his classic romantic dramas like Idhayam and Mani Ratnam's debut Tamil film Pagal Nilavu.

An official announcement on this new film will be out very soon, says a source close to the development.