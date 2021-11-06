  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul make relationship public

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul make relationship public

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Nov 6th, 2021, 11:21:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) On actress Athiya Shetty's 29th birthday, cricketer KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official with a loved-up post.

Rahul shared two pictures posing with Athiya. In the image, the two are seen making a goofy face while in the second photo they are smiling at the camera.

"Happy birthday my (love emoji) @athiyashetty," Rahul captioned the pictures, which currently has 1.9 million likes.

Athiya and Rahul have often been spotted together. However they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Speaking about her work, Athiya was last seen on screen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

--IANS

dc/ksk/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features