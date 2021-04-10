Athiya Shetty on Covid situation: Roses are red, April is grey

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty calls April a grey month due to the sudden spike in Covid cases. She hopes to leave the house properly in May.

Athiya posted an Instagram picture lying in bed on Saturday. She is seen dressed in an ivory-coloured outfit and is holding a mirror.

"Roses are red, april is grey, I hope we can leave our houses properly in may!" she wrote as the caption.