Athulya Ravi exposes her fake Facebook profile!

Actress Athulya Ravi has appeared in films liken Kadhal Kan Kattuthe, Nadodigal 2, Adutha Sattai, Suttu Pudika Utharvau, and Capmaari. Athulya's next film is Murungakkai Chips with Shanthanu.

The latest is that a miscreant has created a fake Facebook profile in her name and sent weird messages to her industry friends. Upon knowing this information, Athulya was shocked as those messages affect her reputation in the industry.