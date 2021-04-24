Athulya Ravi exposes her fake Facebook profile!

Actress Athulya Ravi has appeared in films liken Kadhal Kan Kattuthe, Nadodigal 2, Adutha Sattai, Suttu Pudika Utharvau, and Capmaari. Athulya's next film is Murungakkai Chips with Shanthanu.
The latest is that a miscreant has created a fake Facebook profile in her name and sent weird messages to her industry friends. Upon knowing this information, Athulya was shocked as those messages affect her reputation in the industry.
Athulya has now exposed the Facebook profile and asked her followers to report it. "I m not sure why someone created a fake ID in Facebook and messaging to the people I know personally as well as in the film industry! This is bullshit ! Already reported it ! And I wanted to inform you guys that I m not on Facebook officially! https://m.facebook.com/athulya.ravi.3154. Kindly report it", tweeted Athulya Ravi.