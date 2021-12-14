Atif Aslam set to perform at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on New Year's Eve

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Atif Aslam, who is known for chartbusters like 'Woh Lamhe', 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon', 'Aadat' and many more, will be performing at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, for a New Year's Eve concert.

Talking about the event, Atif Aslam said, "I am excited to perform at Yas Island. I have heard a lot about this state-of-the-art arena and can't wait to perform there and bring some euphoria to my audience through my performance. This has been a long tough year for everyone and it will be great to welcome 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates."