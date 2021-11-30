Atlee and Vijay to join hands once again?

Yes, Vijay is currently busy shooting for Nelson's Beast, and his next film is with Vamshi of Thozha and Maharshi fame.

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that director Altee who has delivered super hit films including Theri, Mersal, and Bigil with Thalapathy Vijay is all set to team up with the actor again for Thalapathy68.

After completing these two films, Vijay will be joining hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame. In the meantime, Atlee is busy with his upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Once Vijay and Atlee complete their respective commitments, they are likely to team up for a biggie to be produced by their Bigil producers AGS Entertainment.

Sources say that even while making Bigil, both Vijay and Atlee agreed to do one more film for AGS Entertainment.