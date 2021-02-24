Atlee and Vijay to team up again?

The hot buzz in Kollywood is that actor Vijay and his lucky mascot director Atlee are likely to join hands again for the fourth time after their hattrick blockbusters Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

Sources say that Atlee's film with Shah Rukh Khan will not go on floors this year and the Bollywood Superstar is planning to start the film only by the end of 2022. In the meantime, Atlee wants to do a Tamil film.