Atlee and Vijay to team up again?

The hot buzz in Kollywood is that actor Vijay and his lucky mascot director Atlee are likely to join hands again for the fourth time after their hattrick blockbusters Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.
Sources say that Atlee's film with Shah Rukh Khan will not go on floors this year and the Bollywood Superstar is planning to start the film only by the end of 2022. In the meantime, Atlee wants to do a Tamil film.
We hear that Sri Thenandal Films is trying to approach Vijay for a new biggie and as Atlee had worked earlier with the production house, they are planning to sign him again for the film.
Meanwhile, Vijay is all set to begin his next with director Nelson Dhilipkumar in April. To be produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Manoj Paramahamsa is likely to crank the camera.
