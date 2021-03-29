Atlee is busy with the pre-production works of his next with SRK!

Director Atlee is busy with the pre-production works of his next with Shah Rukh Khan.
The Theri and Bigil filmmaker is currently working with his team to narrate the entire script along with the previs (The 3D Animatics process of visualizing a scene before creating it) of the action sequences to Shah Rukh Khan.
Sources say that Shah Rukh Khan has given his nod and an official announcement on this magnum opus will be out very soon.
Interestingly, after Mani Ratnam (Dil Se) and Kamal Haasan (Hey Ram), Atlee is the third Tamil filmmaker to direct Shah Rukh Khan.
Earlier, there was a buzz that Shankar and SRK would join hands but the project didn't materialize.