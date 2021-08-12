Atlee to begin Shah Rukh Khan's film this month?

Nayanthara will be seen pairing opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this magnum opus action entertainer.

Reports from Bollywood media houses say that Tamil cinema's leading director Atlee is all set to begin his next with Shah Rukh Khan this month in Mumbai. To be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Sources say that Atlee's close associates who worked in his recent blockbuster films will also be a part of this biggie.

An official announcement including the title, cast, and crew will be out in a few days, added the reports from Bollywood media houses.

After completing Shah Rukh Khan's film, Atlee is likely to join hands with Vijay again in 2022. The director is also bankrolling a Tamil film with Jai and one of his assistants will be helming the project.