Atlee's film with SRK begins with a test shoot!

"Thank You Atlee for my extra protective gear on sets! And make me look super cool and different too!!", wrote Pooja Dadlani on Instagram.

Pooja Dadlani, the manager of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to her Instagram page to thank Atlee for providing protective gear for the test shoot.

This post from Pooja clearly tells us that Atlee's project with Shah Rukh Khan has commenced with a test shoot.

Sources say that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is likely to pair opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Atlee is also said to be planning to use many leading composers from the South to compose the songs in Shah Rukh Khan's film. Buzz is that the shoot of Atlee and SRK's film is likely to take off by the end of this year.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu