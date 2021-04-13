Atul Kulkarni: Misconception that social media creates social divide

Kulkarni tweeted: "It's a misconception that Social Media has CREATED social divide and divisive opinions. They've been ever-present and that's why they managed to surface so quickly and universally. Social Media has just created a TANGIBLE RECORD of how we all think..."

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Refuting claims made by many that social media leads to divisive opinions, actor Atul Kulkarni on Tuesday offered his interpretation on the matter.

Commenting on the actor's tweet, netizens expressed their opinion.

"It has reinforced and legitimised it . This divide may have been their it was never something one could take pride in. Now it's something one flaunts," commented a user.

"The sane and sensible voices are drowned in the noise of extreme and polarized views on SM. It wasn't the case earlier," suggested another user.

"Perfecto... the hate was always there, social media has helped such people to come out of dormancy," shared another user.

On the work front, Kulkarni will next be seen in the upcoming thriller titled "A Thursday" alongside Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

