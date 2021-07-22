Audience's love kept my characters alive, says Shakti Kapoor

And now, he is back to tickle your funny bone by reprising his famous character of Crime Master Gogo in Disney+ Hotstar's promotional campaign, wherein he shares screen space with his daughter and actor Shraddha Kapoor.Speaking about the same, Shakti said, "Love and appreciation from audiences have kept my characters alive even after all these years, and I am so happy to have recreated the Crime Master Gogo look . Reliving those moments again was made even more special because it was the first time that I got to share the screen with my daughter Shraddha."Whether it was his black attire or his epic dialogue 'Aankehin Nikaal Ke Gotiya Khelunga', the role of Crime Master Gogo became popular due to many factors. (ANI)