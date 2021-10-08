Audio description in 'Maayon' teaser for the visually challenged

The teaser launch of Sibiraj's upcoming film Maayon was held on Thursday in Chennai. Interestingly, for the first time, a teaser in India had an audio description exclusively for the visually challenged.

Dr. Inspiring Elango, a visually challenged motivational speaker and voice artist has rendered his voice for the audio description. Speaking at the event he said: "The teaser released with audio description is a real bliss to the visually challenged people. If such a practice is followed with every movie, cinema will find more reach and can be enjoyed by all. The audio description of this movie teaser is done by me. I thank producer Arun Mozhi Manickam for allowing me to be a part of this project. In foreign countries, full-length theatrical movies have been screened with the AD option and even the sound and other technical aspects are being designed in such a way to cater needs of visually challenged people. ISRO’s every launch of rocket video has my voice and I am glad to be a part of such projects that benefit visually challenged people like me".

The film's hero Sibiraj said: "We all get frustrated if we watch a low-resolution video on the television, then imagine the plight of the visually challenged people, they don't have a chance to enjoy the cinematic vision. I am so elated to be a part of this movie Maayon, which has something special for them. I thank producer Arun Mozhi Manickam sir for choosing me to be a part of their project. The entire team owes a lot to Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir for composing music for the film".

The teaser of Maayon will be launched on YouTube today evening.