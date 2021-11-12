Australian state's construction jab mandate looms, border requirements changed

The state reported 1,115 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and nine deaths on Friday, while more than 86 per cent of eligible Victorians have been double vaccinated.

Sydney, Nov 12 (IANS) The Australian state of Victoria prepared to introduce vaccination mandates for construction industry workers.

Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton issued a warning in a statement that several vaccination deadlines are "approaching", and all the Victorian construction workers must be fully vaccinated by Saturday to be eligible to continue working on site.

The second-dose deadline is also approaching for workers in Victoria's residential aged-care facilities, who must be fully vaccinated by next Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Exceptions apply to workers with a medical exemption.

The Department of Health also noted a change to requirements for fully vaccinated international travellers and aircrew arriving in the state.

Upon arrival, travellers and crew must be tested for coronavirus within 24 hours. Anyone wanting to enter Victoria from overseas must obtain an international Covid-19 vaccination certificate, or proof of a medical exemption.

Additionally, travellers aged above 12 years must have tested negative for Covid-19 not earlier than 72 hours before departure to Victoria and must have applied for an international passenger travel permit through Services Victoria.

