Australia's Victoria hits 90% double-dose vaccine milestone

Most of Victoria's Covid-19 restrictions were lifted last Friday, in anticipation of the state hitting the 90 per cent vaccination target at the weekend. But it took more days for Victorians to wait for the official confirmation.

Sydney, Nov 25 (IANS) Australia's state of Victoria reached 90 per cent double-dose vaccination for residents aged 12 and over, officials said on Thursday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Victoria had "done it tougher than anyone over the past two years" and the milestone was an "amazing achievement".

Under new rules triggered on last Friday, unvaccinated Victorians have been banned from non-essential retail stores. Retail premises such as book and jewellery stores are only open to residents who are fully vaccinated, under 12 years or have a valid exemption, Xinhua news agency reported.

The state health department reported 1,254 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Thursday. There are now 10,276 active cases across the state with 310 hospitalised.

--IANS

int/sks