Avika Gor: Being a producer has made me a more humble actor

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor has wrapped up the shoot of her first and as yet-untitled production venture. She says being a producer has made her a more humble actor.

Avika was shooting in Goa for the maiden production venture and called it an "amazing experience".

"It's been an amazing experience as it's my first production. We shot in Goa for over 10 days and the whole vibe was so different," said the actress, who rose to fame with her role as Anandi from the television show 'Balika Vadhu'.