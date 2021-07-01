Avika Gor says she signed eight films on her birthday, calls it 'true privilege'

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor says making eight movie announcements on her birthday has been a privilege. The actress celebrated her birthday on June 30.

Although she did not divulge details, Avika claims these eight films are in different languages, too.

"Eight movie announcements in a day are absolutely maddening and unbelievable stuff and that too in different languages. I am blessed and can't thank the universe enough for bringing all this to me. It's a birthday I will never forget and one of the greatest days of my life. It also comes with huge responsibilities and challenges," said Avika.