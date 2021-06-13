Avika Gor shoots in Turkey for Kazakh movie

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Avika Gor is shooting in Turkey for a Kazakh movie. The actress said she had a "gallant time" while filming in the picturesque locale.

Avika said: "It was great fun shooting for the film. I had a gallant time in turkey. It's my first Kazakhstan movie. Everyone in the sets took so much care of me and they showed me around while we were shooting. The movie is highly anticipated.