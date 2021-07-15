Avika Gor starts shooting for Telugu film 'Amaran: In The City' Chapter 1

Hyderabad, July 15 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor has started to shoot for the Telugu film "Amaran: In The City" Chapter 1 with actor Aadi Sai Kumar.

"I am glad to be shooting and it's a lovely story. I play the character of a journalist student who is a changemaker. I loved the script when it was narrated to me and it was an instant yes for me," Avika said.