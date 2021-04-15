Avinash Tiwary: Actors get more credit than they deserve

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary has been part of films such as "Tu Mera Sunday", "Bulbull", and "Ghost Stories". While he has enjoyed critical acclaim for his roles, he feels a good film is always a team effort and not just about the actor.

The actor's 2018 film "Laila Majnu" didn't do well at the box office and, talking about the film, Avinash tells IANS: "A performance is about writing, directing, editing -- all of it together. The actors get a lot more credit than they deserve. The part was so well written, the way the background music was, all of that come together for the performance."