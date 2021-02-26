Avinash Tiwary: An actor can only choose what is offered to him

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwari, who has been appreciated for his roles in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Ghost Stories, returns to screens in The Girl On The Train, which drops digitally on Friday.

"An actor can only choose what is offered to him. So, these are the films that have come to me and of all the films that came to me these films seemed like the work that I wanted to do. It is not a conscious choice of doing something," Avinash told IANS.