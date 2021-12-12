AVM auctions NFTs of iconic moments from Rajinikanth's 'Sivaji' on his b'day

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) AVM Productions, one of Tamil cinema's oldest and most respected production houses, on Sunday chose to icon Rajinikanth's birthday by auctioning iconic moments from the actor's superhit film 'Sivaji, The Boss'.

The production house, on its Twitter handle announced, "Something exciting to celebrate Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday this year. As part of our step into the Non Fungible Token (NFT) world, we are partnering with Diginoor to drop some brand new NFTs including songs & few BTS content from 'Sivaji'.