AVM to produce a web series for SonyLiv!

Legendary production house AVM Productions has announced their maiden web series Tamil Stalkers, a cyber-crime thriller. Directed by Arivazhagan of Eeram and Kuttram 23 fame, the show is inspired by a real-life film piracy group and dwells on the stark realities of content piracy in the Tamil film industry. The series will go live on SonyLIV later this year. The show will be available for the audience in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Aruna Guhan and Aparna Guhan Shyam, Partners, of AVM Productions, say: "Tamil Stalkers dwells on the unheard aspects of the Tamil industry’s relentless battle against piracy and ways to counter the menace. We are extremely passionate to bring it forth to the audience in partnership with SonyLIV, which has been headlining the category with relevant and intriguing narratives. Along with a visionary director like Arivazhagan, we are sure to hit the right chords with Tamil Stalkers.”

Danish Khan- Business Head- SonyLIV, StudioNEXT& Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Pictures Networks India says "We at SonyLIV are delighted to start our Tamil language LIV Original slate with Tamil Stalkers, a show that will be produced by one of the pioneer creative powerhouse AVM. We look forward to partner with Aruna, Aparna, and their highly talented team of writers, technicians, and actors to bring what we believe is one of the most relevant and compelling stories.”