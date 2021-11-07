Award-winning director Cheran slams AIADMK regime for Chennai's waterlogging woes

Quoting a video clip which showed flooded streets in Chennai after Saturday's downpour, Cheran on Sunday tweeted, "The previous state government drafted plans to prevent waterlogging in the city of Chennai during monsoons and got a sum of Rs 900 crores from the Centre sanctioned for the purpose. Is this the city in which the project was implemented?"

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Four-time National Award-winning director Cheran has lashed out at the previous AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu for the poor implementation of a project it took up to prevent waterlogging in the capital city of Chennai.

The actor-director further urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to first look into any irregularities that might have occurred in this project.

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy rains from Saturday night, even as a low pressure is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around November 9.

Several parts of the city have waterlogged roads, with water entering homes in certain parts.

The government has announced a holiday for all schools in the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts in view of the heavy rains.

