Award winning movie 'Biriyaani' releases on OTT

Shailaja Jala, Anil Nedumangad, Shyam Reji and Surjith include the cast.

Kani Kusruti plays the female lead in the movie. She had won the Kerala State Film award for the best actress for her performance as Khadeeja in Biriyani.

Biriyaani , directed by Sajin Baabu, is now available on Cave OTT platform.

Karthik Muthukumar is the cinematographer. UAN Film House is the production banner.

Biriyani has featured in several prestigious film festivals. The movie won the NETPAC award for the best film at the 20th Asiatic Film Festival in Rome.

Sajin Baabu has earlier directed Unto The Dusk and Ayaal Sasi.