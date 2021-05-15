Ayaz Ismail was in a Sufi space while composing 'Ghulam-E-Ali'

"It has elements of Trap and EDM combined with Indian percussion and ethnic instruments like the Mandolin. When I was drafting it, I had visioned various singers and then came in Nakash Aziz," said Ismail.

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Music composer Ayaz Ismail and singer Nakash Aziz have teamed up for the new song "Ghulam-E-Ali". Ismail says the song combines modern as well as ethnic sounds.

"When I was making the track, I was in a Sufi space, there was this direct connection with God, and upon his blessings, I was able to finish this track. 'Ghulam-E-Ali' is certainly different from what I have done before," he added.

The song has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Amin Vailgy.

"Kunaal has done a wonderful job writing this track, the way he works and portrays a story within a song. This time it was Sufi 'kalaam' and I thought he wrote it beautifully," adds Ayaaz.

"'Ghulam-E-Ali' captures the essence of current times, showcases happiness, and brings out the positivity within us, and asks to pray for well-being. Your direct connection to God," he says about the song, which released on Ismail's official YouTube channel recently.

