Ayushmann, Anubhav Sinha collaborate again for 'Anek'

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha have once again joined hands after Article 15 for a film titled Anek. Ayushmann posted a string of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday to make the announcement.

What catches your attention immediately is Ayushmann's distinct look. The actor wears short hair and a beard. In one image, Ayushmann and Anubhav are seen holding a clapboard of the film. In a second picture, the actor sits in a vehicle. The background suggests that the film is being shot in a jungle.