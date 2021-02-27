Ayushmann, Bhumi's talent ensured 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' success: Sharat Katariya

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pedenkar-starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in 2015 on this day. The films's director Sharat Katariya says the talent of the lead pair and their ability get into the skin of their characters made them so endearing in the storyline.

"It's just their talent nothing else! It's their talent of getting into the skin of the character and becoming the characters they've been asked for, for any film that they do. I'm sure that is why their films work and their performances work. It is purely their own talent," Sharat said.