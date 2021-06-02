Ayushmann gives a glimpse of his pandemic 'Survivors Kit'

The 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' took to Instagram and posted a video featuring the balcony of his home that had a table with the COVID essentials.Khurrana's 'Survivor Kit Essentials' contain a face mask, sanitiser, one pair of sneakers, joggers, his favourite T-shirt, a book he is currently reading - The Buddha in Daily Life, his guitar, a coffee mug, his notepad where he scribbles his thoughts, a script and a marker that he uses while reading his script and a pouch.He captioned the video, "Survivor's Kit. My essentials."Looking at Ayushmann's pandemic kit, one can imagine that he has immersed himself into what he loves the most - choosing the best scripts, reading books that elevate his state of mind and music.Meanwhile, Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film 'Vicky Donor', has delivered a string of hits in the past couple of years. He currently has many upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'.Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)