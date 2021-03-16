Ayushmann heads to Delhi to wrap up 'Anek'

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will wrap up the final schedule of his next film "Anek" in the city.

Ayushmann disclosed the news to fans on social media that Delhi would be the last schedule of the film.

"Hum Dilli jaayenge (we are going to Delhi). @anubhavsinhaa sir ek aur important film khatam karenge #Anek. (Finishing one more important film)," Ayushmann wrote.