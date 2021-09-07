Ayushmann Khurrana in awe of new picture of his 'bhai', 'bhateeji'

Marking the special day, Aakriti took to Instagram and posted a cute picture of Aaparshakti sleeping next to their newborn Arzoie."7 years of calm and chaos summed up. #HappyAnniversary @aparshakti_khurana," she captioned the post.Aparshakti's brother and actor Ayushmann is also smitten by his 'bhateeji'."Bhai and bhateeji. Happy anniversary Aakriti and Aparshakti," he wrote on his Instagram Story along with a heart-eyes emoji.Aparshakti and Aakriti were blessed with Arzoie on August 27. (ANI)