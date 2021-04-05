Ayushmann Khurrana begins shooting for 'Doctor G'

The 'Andhadhun' actor took to his Instagram story and shared the news by posting a photo of his script for the film, along with which he wrote, "And it begins ... #DOCTORG."Earlier in the day, Rakul informed his fans about the commencement of the shoot by posting a picture of the script book on her Instagram story.'Doctor G' will be based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.Anubhuti, sister of director Anurag Kashyap, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'.The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie. This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Jungalee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). (ANI)