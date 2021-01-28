Ayushmann Khurrana breaks boredom amid movie shoot in Assam, plays cricket with crew

The 'Andhadhun' star, who is currently shooting in North East for a new project hopped on to Instagram and shared a glimpse of how he eclipse with boredom during the shoots.In the clips shared by him, he is seen striking a long shot while playing cricket with his crew members in the picturesque view of the Himalayas in the background.The third video snippet also captures a group of cute little children cheering for him. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "In between shots! #NorthEast".Besides his acting and dancing skills, Ayushmann is also known for his writing skills. He often posts self-written poetry and proses on social media.Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He is currently shooting for director Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in the titular city. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and is expected to release in 2021.He will also feature in ' Doctor G'. Interestingly, the movie will mark Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). (ANI)