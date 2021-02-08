  1. Sify.com
  4. Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 8th, 2021, 22:38:23hrs
Ayushmann Khurrana with his family at Kaziranga National Park (Image Source: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the northeast for Anubhav Sinha's spy thriller 'Anek', shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam, on Monday.

The 'Dream Girl' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his wife Tahira Kashyap and kids, Virajveer, Varushka Khurrana as he enjoyed a safari at the Kaziranga National Park. In the caption, he wrote "Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021."

The post from the 36-year-old actor received more than four and a half lakh likes within three hours of it being posted.
'Anek' marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series. (ANI)

