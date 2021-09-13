Ayushmann Khurrana: I'm trying to tell people to not stereotype themselves

Ayushmann said: "Consciously or unconsciously we are constantly conditioned to stereotype everything around us. Sometimes, we aren't even aware that we are either getting stereotyped or stereotyping others or, stereotyping ourselves."

He said his film 'Dream Girl', which completes its second release anniversary on Monday, intended to do just this.

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says that his aim as an artiste is to constantly tell people not to stereotype themselves or others.

The star credits his director Raaj Shaandilyaa and his producer Ekta Kapoor for trying to convey this important message through the film.

"I loved the script of 'Dream Girl' because it told us to not stereotype ourselves because that would limit us from realising our potential and make a difference. It told us that when we break this cycle, we can action positive change in society," said the actor.

He added: "My character Karamveer broke away from stereotyping himself when he decided to become Pooja. To me, that was a fresh and disruptive thought and it hit home for me because I'm constantly looking out for such subjects that stand out and has a message to give to audiences."

Ayushmann reveals he will be satiated as an actor if he continues to be on this mission to shatter stereotypes.

"If you look at the films that I have done like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, you will see that I'm trying to tell people to not stereotype themselves. I hope that I can get some really good scripts that helps me push this message more. That would make me really happy as an artiste," he said.

Ayushmann currently awaits the release of his three films 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'.

