Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' as film clocks 4 years

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor', became the conversation-starting star in India with 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' in which he embraced a taboo topic of erectile dysfunction.On the film's fourth anniversary, Ayushmann thanked the project for empowering him to become the artiste that he is recognised as today.Ayushmann said, "I debuted in Bollywood with a bold taboo subject of sperm donation in Vicky Donor, thanks to Shoojit Da, and that showed me how the audience was changing and embracing subjects that were disruptive. With Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, I returned to this territory with Aanand L. Rai and R.S. Prasanna."He added, "Their genius was in sensitively showing a subject like erectile dysfunction and making it entertaining and supremely palatable for audiences to engage."The actor's knack for choosing movies with social messages, serious takeaways particularly about love and sex in the country seems to have made him the king of rom-coms and modern age relationships.While opening up about 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', which also starred Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, Ayushmann said that the success of the movie told him to "stay on course and try and bring more such themes out of the closet."The actor, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', said, "After Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan reinstated my belief that the people of India want to discuss taboo topics out in the open and in their own way address them for the good of society. The success of the film told me to stay on course and try and bring more such themes out of the closet and into mainsteam cinema. I felt that having a discussion on these things was necessary."Ayushmann credited 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' for changing the course of his career."Shubh Mangal Saavdhan gave me the courage to pick my subsequent films and put all my faith behind it. I'm fortunate that in this process I found directors whose creative vision was so original that it blew me away. I thank everyone associated with this film for empowering me to become an artiste who relishes in sparking conversations in India. I want to do just that through my next few films like Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G," he said.'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' had received an overwhelming response from the viewers and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction. The film, helmed by R.S. Prasanna, had released on September 1, 2017.Ayushmann currently has three movies in the pipeline: 'Doctor G', 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. (ANI)