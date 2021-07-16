Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to 'Badhaai Ho' co-actor Surekha Sikri

Ayushmann posted a video clip of Sikri on Instagram Story. In the clip, Sikri is seen reciting a few lines written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. In the monochrome video, Sikri, who wears a white shirt with bird prints, mouths the lines of "Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat".

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a tribute to three-time National Award-winning actress Sureka Sikri, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday at the age of 75.

"RIP Surekha Sikri," wrote Ayushmann, along with the video.

Ayushmann and Surekha worked together in the 2018 hit "Badhaai Ho", where the late actress played his cantankerous grandmother. The film also stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

Sikri had been unwell for quite some time, suffering from complications owing to a second brain stroke. She suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke in 2018.

Sikri made her film debut in the 1978 political drama Kissa Kursi Ka and made a mark with roles in films, TV and on stage over more than 40 years. She won the National Award as Best Supporting Actress for "Tamas" (1988), "Mammo" (1995) and "Badhaai Ho" (2018). She won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989.

--IANS

dc/vnc