Ayushmann Khurrana raises his voice over violation against children

"Child labour robs children of their childhood and is a complete violation of their rights. COVID-19 has made children, especially girls and migrant children more vulnerable, exposing them to greater risks," he said."Closure of schools, increased violence at home, death of parents, job loss within families is driving children to child labour," the actor added.Ayushmann has been recently appointed as UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children).Urging people to stop harmful practices against children, Ayushmann added, "Join hands to prevent this from happening. Advocate for social protection schemes for the poorest families; Highlight that all children should safely go back to schools when they re-open; Dial ChildLine 1098 if you see any child in distress."Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in films 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'. (ANI)