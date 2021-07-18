Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces about his 'childhood love' on 'Doctor G' sets

Taking to his Instagram story, the 'Vicky Donor' actor shared a video in which he captured the beautiful location of the sets of 'Doctor G'. The actor in the video appears to be getting ready for a shot on a terrace, where he captured the serene clouds and greenery around him.Ayushamann wrote, "Ye Chhat, ye baadal, aam ke ped, yeh sab bachpan ka pyaar hai" (This terrace, these clouds, these mango trees, all of these are 'childhood love').Ayushmann had headed to Bhopal to start shooting for his next schedule of 'Doctor G' on Monday. He flew out of Mumbai and will reportedly shoot for over a month in the central Indian city. The actor also shared a few glimpses of him travelling on his Instagram Stories.The upcoming movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. For the first time, Ayushmann, Rakul and Shefali will share screen space together which has certainly piqued the curiosity of the viewers.Produced by Junglee Pictures, the upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.Shefali will essay the role of a senior doctor - Dr Nandini in the forthcoming film which is being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'.The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie. This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017) and 'Badhaai Ho' (2018).Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)