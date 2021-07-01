Ayushmann Khurrana salutes medical fraternity for 'constantly putting themselves at risk to save the nation'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is saluting the doctors and the entire medical fraternity today, which marks the National Doctor's Day in India.



The 'Vicky Donor' actor thanked all the medical professionals for putting themselves at risk to save their countrymen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayushmann said, "Doctors and the entire medical fraternity have been the real superheroes in today's times. I salute them for constantly putting themselves at risk to save the nation but we too have the power to save them. They also have families, they also have near and dear ones worrying for them. It is our duty to also keep them safe."

He added, "If we respect and care for the doctors and the entire medical fraternity, who have been battling this virus since last year, we should be judicious in how we lead our lives and not be irresponsible to create more pressure on them."

The actor also reminded everyone that COVID-19 has not gone away yet and urged people to practice the several safety protocols and guidelines including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

He said, "COVID-19 has not gone away from our country. I urge everyone to please be vigilant and stay safe by maintaining social distancing, by wearing masks and sanitizing well, and yes, please get vaccinated at the earliest. It can save lives and help our country to rest."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The star has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline including 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Anek', directed by Anubhav Sinha and 'Doctor G', directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Coming back to the occasion of National Doctor's Day, India celebrates the day on July 1 and it's organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) annually.

This year is once again dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals who are serving in these trying times by risking their lives either in primary as well as secondary care setups or in dedicated COVID care facilities.

National Doctor's Day in India commemorates the iconic and internationally renowned medical practitioner, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who served as a physician, a freedom fighter, an educationist and a politician.

Doctor's Day celebration is truly an attempt to accentuate their importance and to show our gratitude by commemorating one of their greatest representatives. (ANI)

