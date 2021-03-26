Ayushmann Khurrana says he wants to 'create an impact' through 'the stories' he tells

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for essaying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for choosing films that are offbeat, unique and socially relevant. The actor, who has a packed 2021 with many projects in the pipeline, opened up about his career journey.



Speaking about his career in the Bollywood industry, the actor said his "career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name."

Ayushmann said, "It is truly humbling to know that the people of India find me relatable. It's a huge compliment because I do consider myself to be one of the masses and my career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name, build a legacy through pure dedication and hard work."

He added, "I have tried to bring out their lives on screen, tell their unique and inspiring stories and show everyone where the heart of my country lies. I guess that's what has resonated the most with people and, in turn, resonated with the brands that I currently endorse."

The actor further said that he will continue to be disruptive and try and give fresh cinema every time he comes on the big screen. He also added that he wants to "create an impact in the minds of people through the stories" he tells.

The 'Bala' actor said, "I truly believed that audiences wanted to see new, disruptive cinema and I'm glad that my vision for content stands vindicated today. I'm happy that I could provide people with wholesome entertainment that could also spark a necessary conversation about change in society. I'm at a very exciting phase in my life where I want to do the best cinema that is being made by my industry and hopefully create an impact in the minds of people through the stories I tell."

Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film 'Vicky Donor', has delivered a string of hits in the past couple of years. He currently has many upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'.

Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

