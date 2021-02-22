Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Anek' to hit theaters on September 17

The 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' actor took to Twitter and shared a statement featuring the release date announcement for his upcoming film."Naam ANEK, lekin release date EK ! Anubhav Sinha's next directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana will release on 17th September 2021. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks." the statement read.Earlier last week, Ayushmann who was shooting in the northeast for 'Anek', shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam.'Anek' marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.Apart from 'Anek', Ayushmann will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'. (ANI)